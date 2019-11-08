FY2019 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Lowered by Analyst

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) – Equities research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Minerals Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.81. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 147,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

