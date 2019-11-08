FY2019 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Decreased by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.71.

Shares of PODD opened at $164.87 on Friday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,297.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $806,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 97.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after acquiring an additional 258,424 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after acquiring an additional 328,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $792,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

