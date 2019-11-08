FY2019 EPS Estimates for Hub Group Inc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hub Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

HUBG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

