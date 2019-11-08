FY2019 EPS Estimates for Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lowered by B. Riley

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HNRG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. 115,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.04. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie bought 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $99,950.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

