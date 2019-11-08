FY2019 EPS Estimates for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Raised by Analyst

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) – William Blair boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

FBM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

