FY2019 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMBI. Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of FMBI opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 87,625 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 43.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.