FY2019 EPS Estimates for Baylin Technologies Inc Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baylin Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.30 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYL. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark cut shares of Baylin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of BYL opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 million and a PE ratio of -18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

