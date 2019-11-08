FY2019 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDRX. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 13,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,409. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,451,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 1,340,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $9,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 905,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 762,100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $6,776,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

