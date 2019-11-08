FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $944,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,893.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 1,417 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $89,313.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,298.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,221 shares of company stock worth $32,039,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

