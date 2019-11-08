FY2019 Earnings Forecast for SunCoke Energy Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director John W. Rowe bought 15,974 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

