FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Scor Se Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Scor in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCRYY. ValuEngine raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

SCRYY stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Scor has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

