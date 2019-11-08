FY2019 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 106.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

