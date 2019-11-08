FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Xencor in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XNCR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Xencor from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.75 on Friday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 21.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1,320.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 338,639 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 13.5% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after purchasing an additional 277,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,073,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 35,376.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 155,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xencor news, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $1,650,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

