FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PZZA. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,789,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,575,861 shares of company stock valued at $138,144,712. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.