FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Inogen Inc Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 15,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.35. Inogen has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $155.78.

In related news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 34.5% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after buying an additional 634,121 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,128,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Inogen by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 138,395 shares during the period.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

