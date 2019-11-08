FY2019 Earnings Estimate for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Wu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $559.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.10%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AACAY. ValuEngine raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of AACAY opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.