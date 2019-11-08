Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 158 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $1,311.37. 1,251,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $895.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,323.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,241.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,179.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

