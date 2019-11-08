Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,340,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

HRC traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 288,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

