Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $444,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,795 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,363,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,123. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.71%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

