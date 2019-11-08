Front Barnett Associates LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 502,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 27.5% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 174,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

