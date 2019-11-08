Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fresnillo from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

