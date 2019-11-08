Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.80 ($86.98) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.98 ($67.42).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA FRE opened at €48.59 ($56.50) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.95. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.