Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,316 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,470,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $21,551,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $16,785,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.44. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.03.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

