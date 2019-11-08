Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,305,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,487 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 148.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after purchasing an additional 674,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 54.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,807,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 634,062 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.