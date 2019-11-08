FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Strong Earnings

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.94, approximately 9,056,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,335,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Atlantic Securities cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.