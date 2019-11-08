FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.42, approximately 124,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,571,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter.

In other FOX news, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $104,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

