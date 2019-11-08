Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $75,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,484.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,245 shares of company stock worth $9,391,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fox Factory by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Fox Factory by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

