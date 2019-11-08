Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 849.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 461 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $34,579.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,526.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $64.55 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.