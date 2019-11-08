Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the accessories brand company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of Fossil Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 53,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $652.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, insider Darren E. Hart purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $200,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,954 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,497 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,168 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 163,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.