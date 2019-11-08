Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.20.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$53.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$43.49 and a 1-year high of C$56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.