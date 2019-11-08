Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

FL opened at $46.48 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,010 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,871 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

