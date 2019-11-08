Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Trading 3% Higher

Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.42, 50,021 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 198,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLWR shares. MKM Partners set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Flowr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.30 to C$3.20 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.26 million and a PE ratio of -51.35.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

