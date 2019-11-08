Florin Court Capital LLP Invests $599,000 in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Global X MSCI Greece ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 142,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 347.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:GREK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 260,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

