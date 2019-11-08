Florin Court Capital LLP Has $8.65 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.83. The stock had a trading volume of 261,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,393. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day moving average of $179.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

