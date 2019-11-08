Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at UBS Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.03.

Shares of FND opened at $42.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $2,417,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,866 shares of company stock valued at $28,898,757. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

