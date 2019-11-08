Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 3,683 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nucor worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 79.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

