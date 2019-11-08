Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,262,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366,957. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

