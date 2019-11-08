Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,329 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.32.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.24. 861,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $71.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

