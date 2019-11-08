Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) PT Lowered to $41.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

FBC opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

