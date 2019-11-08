Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 22,974 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Davita by 51.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the second quarter worth about $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

