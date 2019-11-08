Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apache by 14,558.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 90.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 720,427 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Apache by 231.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,000,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 698,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,280,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of APA opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

