Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Lennar by 61.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 58.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $52,719.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,471.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,819. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

