Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 94.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 561,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,534,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in HollyFrontier by 388.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 440,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.