Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,094.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATUS stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

