Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.30, but opened at $109.65. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fiserv shares last traded at $109.96, with a volume of 153,534 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,120,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.