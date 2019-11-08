Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.30, but opened at $109.65. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fiserv shares last traded at $109.96, with a volume of 153,534 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.
In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares in the company, valued at $27,414,957.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
