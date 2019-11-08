First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Elaine L. Mcdonald Buys 500 Shares of Stock

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Director Elaine L. Mcdonald purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $11,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elaine L. Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Elaine L. Mcdonald purchased 600 shares of First United stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $13,860.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Elaine L. Mcdonald bought 900 shares of First United stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $20,853.00.

First United stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,757. First United Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.80.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First United by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First United by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 3rd quarter worth $1,495,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First United by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 158,972 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

