First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.68, approximately 32,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 25,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.48.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.