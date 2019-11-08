First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,199,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,385 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $313,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.35. 17,644,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,203,746. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

