First Trust Advisors LP Has $127.08 Million Stock Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $127,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

In related news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

