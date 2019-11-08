First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1,791.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,217,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $133,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 58.4% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.45. 1,676,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $73,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 17,071 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $673,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,688 shares of company stock worth $1,877,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

